Q. Do the professional golfers at the John Deere Classic need to pay an entry fee? I know that cars are loaned to them but what other expenses like rooms, food, etc. are loaned to them? – Bob, Davenport
A. Quad-City Times Sports Editor Matt Coss said, "PGA Tour players don't pay an entry fee to compete in the John Deere Classic. They are required to pay a $50 locker room fee."
Don Doxsie, Quad-City Times sports reporter, added, "The golfers are responsible for their own travel costs — flights, hotels, etc. — and most of their meals. They do have access to meals while they are on the golf course, however. There also is a place in the clubhouse where their families can go and enjoy meals, hospitality, etc. There also are special events like the Tuesday night 'dig' where players and their families go and have dinner and then get a chance to test out John Deere heavy equipment. That has been immensely popular with the players.
"Almost every player in the field also is given a new car to use for the duration of the tournament. The tournament got about 250 new Lexus vehicles to use this year, most of which are then sold (many of them at local dealerships) when the tournament is over."
Q. Going north on Brady Street by Madison Elementary School, there is just one sign on the right to notify drivers of the speed limit and again just one sign that there is also a school speed limit. However, just north of the school there are two signs on each side that the end of the school speed limit has ended. Being a four-lane one way, are there any city or state ordinances that mandate placement of traffic speeds on both sides so drivers in the far left are notified? — Derek, Davenport
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, responded:
"These signs are Iowa DOT signs. There are no city or state ordinances that mandate placement of speed limit signs on both sides of a street. The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices says 'a supplementary sign located on the left-hand side of the roadway may be used on a multi-lane road where traffic in a lane to the right might obstruct the view to the right.' These signs are allowed, but not required. The traffic counts provided by the Department of Transportation show very few large trucks on this section of Brady Street, so the signs would rarely be obstructed. There are many driveways on the west side of the road so sign installation would be difficult. The signs showing where the school speed limit ends are located in an area with no driveways and plenty of room between the sidewalk and curb, so that is why an extra sign was installed there."