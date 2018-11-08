Q. When are the Veterans Day parades this year? I can only find the ones from last year online. -- Katie
A. We contacted the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline to find out.
Jennifer Nahra, Davenport communications director, said, "Please find attached the map for the Veterans Day parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12."
The Veterans Day Parade will line up on Western Avenue between W. 5th Street and W. 3rd Street according to the map provided. The parade will start at Western Avenue and W. 4th Street and travel south to W. 2nd Street. The parade will turn east on W. 2nd Street and travel to Main Street, then turn north and travel back to W. 4th Street. The parade will turn west on W. 4th Street and return to Western Avenue. Western Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Veterans Day Parade.
To view a map of the parade route, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf public information officer, said: "There is no parade. There is a ceremony.
"The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, beginning at 2 p.m.
"Mayor Gallagher will speak as well as the Commander of the Bettendorf VFW, Commander of the Bettendorf American Legion, and the President of the Bettendorf Vietnam Veterans of America. The keynote speaker will be Chaplain (Major) Charles E. Scott, who is currently serving as the Chaplain for the Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal. Coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available before and after the ceremony.
"Fourteen new names have been added to the memorial since last Veterans Day. Information will also be provided at the ceremony about how to contribute to the Bettendorf Veteran's Memorial Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend."
Linda Mohr, Rock Island general administration executive secretary, responded: "The City of Rock Island does not participate in a Veterans Day Parade."
Moline
City of Moline offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.
East Moline
There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion, 829 16th Ave., East Moline, sponsored by American Legion Post 226. Contact information 309-755-6072. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Stacy S. Townsend, Director, Supply Chain Operations Directorate SPO, Army Sustainment Command.
To view the program for the East Moline Veterans Day Ceremony visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
