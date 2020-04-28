Assistance offered as case number grows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport residents struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will have another resource.

Repurposed money from a disaster relief fund will be allocated to finance a tenant-based rental assistance program for qualified residents of the city experiencing financial difficulty since March 1.

The news of the new assistance funds came Tuesday, after Scott County health officials reported two additional positive tests for the new coronavirus. So far, 218 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and five people have died.

The Scott County Health Department said 2,211 COVID-19 tests had been administered to county residents and “90%” were negative.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 508 additional positive cases for a total of 6,376 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,165 negative tests for a total of 33,447 negative tests to date.

In Rock Island County, 20 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 402. Nine people have died of COVID-19-related causes.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.