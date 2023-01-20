Assistant Fire Chief Robert Graff set to become Rock Island Fire Chief

Rock Island has announced that Assistant Fire Chief Robert Graff will become the new fire chief for the Rock Island Fire Department.

According to a news release from the city Friday, Jan. 20, city council members will need to approve Graff as the new fire chief during the council meeting Monday, Jan. 23.

Graff has served as the assistant fire chief since 2016 and was hired by the Rock Island Fire Department in 1997, promoted to Lieutenant in 2005, became Captain of Special Operations in 2007 and Battalion Chief in 2010.

"After 25 years, I am truly blessed to have worked with some of the most dedicated and professional men and women in the fire service," Graff said. "I look forward to continuing the work of my predecessors as well as bringing about new strategies to continue adapting to an ever-changing world."

Graff was selected following a process that involved input from city council, interviews with a selection committee that included City Manager Todd Thompson, Police Chief Richard Landi, and Human Resources Director Rob Baugous. Members of the police and fire commission also provided input.

Thompson said he looks forward to the appointment of Graff and is confident in his abilities to continue leading the department moving forward.

"Bob has served the department and the community well over his career and has proven that he has the ability to serves as our next chief," he said. "I am confident that Bob will build upon the tradition of excellence that the department and its personnel have demonstrated and be the leader the department needs for the future and its challenges."

Graff replaces former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey who retired on Friday, Jan. 6, after 32-plus-years with the Rock Island Fire Department.