Astronomy Club starts public viewing season

The planet Venus is in the west and following the sun to the horizon and is the brightest object in the night sky. To the left of Venus, in the southwest direction, is the constellation Orion, noted by the three stars in Orion’s belt, and the bright star Betelgeuse above the belt. Looking to the left of Orion, is Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. To the left of Betelgeuse and above and left of Sirius, is Procyon. These three stars (Betelgeuse, Sirius, and Procyon) are called the winter triangle and can be used to help locate other objects.