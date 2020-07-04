ASTRONOMY: Comets and asteroids and meteoroids, Oh my!

Debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle follows the comet’s orbit, but we don’t cross paths with the heavily populated section until after the first week of August.

The bits and pieces from Comet Swift-Tuttle enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere at a speed of approximately 130,000 miles per hour, lighting up the nighttime with beautiful Perseid meteors.

If you trace back to where the Perseid meteors seem to come from you will find the constellation Perseus, which is why the meteor shower is named as such. This, however, is a chance alignment as the stars in the Perseus constellation are light-years distant while the meteors in the shower burn up about 60 miles above the Earth’s surface. Few, if any meteors in meteor showers become meteorites.

Comet Swift-Tuttle

Comet Swift-Tuttle orbits the sun every 133 years and has a very oblong orbit which passes outside the orbit of Pluto when farthest from the sun, and inside the Earth’s orbit when closest to the sun.

It last reached perihelion, the closest point to the sun, in December 1992 and will do so again in July 2126.

Why do we call the constellation by the name of Perseus?