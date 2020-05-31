ASTRONOMY: June Skies and a Strawberry Moon

With warm weather and pleasant temperatures come the lazy spring nights that most of us that follow astronomy and looking at the skies enjoy. Starting of the month, catch a brief glimpse (with particularly good eyes or binoculars) of our innermost planet, Mercury, in the west- northwest evening sky. It is about 7 degrees off the horizon at 9:30 p.m. It has a distinct reddish glow to it.
The nearly full moon is almost due south on June 1. Use binoculars to identify the many craters and maria (dark patches of lava) that cover the side that faces the Earth. Find a feature labeled map of the surface from the internet and see how many craters and features you can identify. The Moon moves into its full phase on June 5 and is also known as the Strawberry Moon. This full moon was known by Native American tribes to signal the time of the year to gather ripening fruit and coincides with the peak of the strawberry harvesting season. It is also known as the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.
Almost straight overhead is the bright star Arcturus. It is the brightest star in the constellation Boötes. The constellation kind of looks like a kite. Arcturus, along with the stars Spic (in Virgo) and Regulus (in Leo) form the spring Triangle asterism (pattern or group of stars). Arcturus is a relatively close star at 36.7 light years. It is an aging star at 7 billion years old. Because of Arcturus position relative to the sun, it has a high proper motion. In about 4000 years, it will get as close to the sun as it will get. The star has a nice reddish tinge to it.
High in the northeast sky is the star Vega. It burns bluish- white, indicative of the stellar hellish furnace that is burning there. It is about one-tenth of the age of the sun. At the rate it is burning, it is expected to only last about one-tenth of the sun's lifespan. It rotates so fast that close up, it would look like a very squat tomato. Vega used to be the pole star (the point in the sky that all stars seem to move about) in 12000 BC. It will be again in 14000 AD. This is because of the wobbling of the Earth on its access called precession.
The Big Dipper, another asterism, is high overhead in the evening sky. It is part of the bigger constellation, Ursa Major. The two stars at the end of the bowl in the dipper point toward Polaris, the current pole star. The trail of stars that mark the handle, point toward the star Arcturus. The Big Dipper looks different across the world. In England, it is known as a plough, and in eastern Europe, a wagon. All seven stars of the dipper are moving together through space and it is thought the were once very much closer together, suggest a close star cluster.
On June 20, begins the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Known as the summer solstice, the Earth will be tilted toward the sun as far as it can go. The southern hemisphere will be starting its winter season, being tilted away. An interesting fact is because of the Precession (or wobble) of the Earth, in 13,000 years the seasons will reverse, and June 20 will be the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Lastly, the end of the month brings Jupiter and Saturn peaking over the south east horizon at 10:30 p.m. They are almost as close as they are going to get to the Earth. Jupiter is 387 million miles from Earth and Saturn is 842 million miles. A good pair of binoculars or small telescope will bring out Jupiter’s bands or its four Galilean moons. With Saturn you can see the planet's marvelous rings of ice and maybe its moon Titan. The rings are enormous and if Saturn was as close as Jupiter, you might be able to see them in the sky with just eyesight. The two planets are separated by 5 ½ degrees. They will slowly get closer in the next six months as Jupiter slowly overtakes Saturn and they get to less than one-twelfth degree apart on Dec. 21.
Terry Dufek is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club which meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Butterworth Center in Moline, Illinois. The club also has night-time public observing sessions every third Saturday of the month, March through November, at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois. These dates may be cancelled based on current conditions so check our website or our home on Facebook.
