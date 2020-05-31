ASTRONOMY: June Skies and a Strawberry Moon

High in the northeast sky is the star Vega. It burns bluish- white, indicative of the stellar hellish furnace that is burning there. It is about one-tenth of the age of the sun. At the rate it is burning, it is expected to only last about one-tenth of the sun's lifespan. It rotates so fast that close up, it would look like a very squat tomato. Vega used to be the pole star (the point in the sky that all stars seem to move about) in 12000 BC. It will be again in 14000 AD. This is because of the wobbling of the Earth on its access called precession.

The Big Dipper, another asterism, is high overhead in the evening sky. It is part of the bigger constellation, Ursa Major. The two stars at the end of the bowl in the dipper point toward Polaris, the current pole star. The trail of stars that mark the handle, point toward the star Arcturus. The Big Dipper looks different across the world. In England, it is known as a plough, and in eastern Europe, a wagon. All seven stars of the dipper are moving together through space and it is thought the were once very much closer together, suggest a close star cluster.