ASWAS Inc. to host 2nd annual African-American Male summit Oct. 8

ASWAS Inc., A System Within A System, will host its second annual African-American Male Summit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Sherwin Robinson Sr., owner of 4-Sher Cut & Style at 1706 Brady St., in Davenport, came up with the idea for ASWAS and started formulating an ideas for workshops and summits for African-American men since. Last year the summit drew 100 men.

Robinson said the organization’s mission is to inspire African-American men to reclaim leadership roles in the household and community, while at the same time guiding young males through their transition into adulthood. The organization helps men develop the skills that lead to a productive lifestyle.

Robinson, 57, said he grew up in the central part of Davenport, and by the time he became a young man he had four children and had gotten to a point where he was homeless. He said he realized he realized he did not want that type of lifestyle to be his legacy or how his children viewed him.

“I began to take an inventory of my life and being that I am a spiritual man I began to pray and ask God to help me out of that situation,” Robinson said. “My prayers were answered and I began to get my life together. Around 2008 I became a homeowner and since I’ve become a landlord and I own a barber shop and I have a much better relationship with my kids.”

Robinson said that an education, and an education in economics and financial planning, are necessary to lead a productive lifestyle, as well as personal drive.

The summit is intergeneration and is a place where people can talk about all the issues affecting them, he said.

This year’s summit will feature a return of last year’s speakers.

• Keynote speaker is Alfred “Coach” Powell, a motivational and inspirational speaker, author, lecturer and life coach who is the author of “Message in a Bottle: The 40 oz. Scandal,” and “Hip Hop Hypocrisy: When Lies Sound Like the Truth.”

• Dr. De Lacy Davis, who in 1991 founded Black Cops Against Police Brutality, and is the author of “Black Cops Against Police Brutality: A Crisis Action Plan.”

• Dr. Chike Akua, assistant professor of educational leadership at Clark Atlanta University who is a leading authority on increasing achievements in today’s students, especially those in some of the most challenging schools and communities.

To register for the event go to https://aswasinc.wixsite.com/africanamericanmales. Payments are made to CashApp: $ASWASINC, or mail payments to P.O. Box 1514, Davenport, Iowa, 52809.

The price for the event is $20 for youth 13-18; $35 for adults over 18.

There is a community event from 6-8 p.m. after the summit. The cost is $10.