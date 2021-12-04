At age 94, Pastor Gabriel Barber retires from Temple Baptist Church after 46 years

This list of Barber’s accomplishments is long. A World War II veteran, Barber served as a truck driver late in the war finally ending up in Bremener Harbor, or Bremerhaven, Germany. He retired from Farmall after 40 years. He served for 30 years on the Rock Island County Board. He also was a longtime precinct and township chair. Lee worked as a county bailiff. The two have a park in Rock Island named for them: Gabe and Lee Barber Park that was dedicated in July of 2007.

Rock Island attorney Arthur Winstein, who has practiced law in the area for more than 30 years, said before the event that, “I truly do not remember a day in my career that Rev. Barber wasn’t a huge part of the community.

“He was the man to go to when you needed anything and I just grew up respecting and loving him dearly and knowing him and his family,” Winstein said. “He was the only 5-foot giant in the Quad-Cities.”

While several mentioned that Barber is only about 5 feet tall, they all said his heart his huge.

Minister Stanley Jackson, of Temple Baptist Church, told the audience before the tribute and roast section of the program began that Rev. Barber, “Inspired me.”