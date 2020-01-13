At Caucus 102, the Buttigieg campaign trains its staffers in math. There’s homework, too.

The system is governed by a byzantine set of rules for how to calculate viability and how to ultimately divvy up the delegates.

This is the heart of the reviled “caucus math.”

The Buttigieg campaign has a whole page devoted to “unusual scenarios” in which rounding errors or ties screw up the calculus. For example, when two groups are split evenly over an odd number of delegates, the traditional way to break the tie is a coin toss.

“The solution to those problems is what everyone usually complains about when they say, ‘ugh, caucus math is so complicated. I don’t understand it,’ ” Brock said. “Turns out, the solutions are actually based on simple rules, not complex mathematics.”

Those rules can lead to outcomes that are strange, and possibly infuriating. For instance, it’s possible that one candidate gets 28% of the final vote share but receives the same number of delegates as a candidate that receives just 17%, while a third candidate receiving 16% of the total gets zero delegates.

Brock has no illusions about “the cold hard justice of caucus math.” But the rules are rules. Campaigns can only teach their supporters what to expect and, within the confines of what’s allowed, how to up the odds of victory.

"With high turnout expected and a lot of Iowans still undecided, we want to make sure our supporters are the most organized people in the room on caucus night,” Brock said. “These trainings provide our precinct leaders with the tools they need to organize and grow Pete's group of support in their precinct."

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.