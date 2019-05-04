Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn and Congressman Dave Loebsack (D-IA) on Saturday were the latest elected officials to hold public events about Davenport's historic flooding.
At a community meeting in the Garden Addition in Davenport, Dunn and Loebsack listened to residents give their perspective on the flooding and express their concerns.
The problem, Dunn said, is the duration of the rain and how much rain that Davenport is still to receive. "If we get 2 inches in 20 minutes, what happens to street flow? Will it hit the houses?" he asked. "The river level's dropping — hopefully it will drop here in the next couple of days. Barring any major rain, I think it's as likely as not we're going to be OK."
Ward 3 Alderman Marion Meginnis spoke, she emphasized that downtown Davenport is still open for business. "I encourage people to come down to anywhere along the river and shop, get a bite," she said. "They're going to need our help, and they're going to need our financial support. so anything we can do collectively... I think is great."
Congressman Dave Loebsack told the crowd that everyone is working together to make sure people get through this. "I went through this in 2008, when the flood hit up in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. It wasn't quite as bad here at that time," he said, noting that he was not yet a Congressman during Davenport's historic flood of 1993.
Loebsack noted that he'd learned a lot of lessons from 2008. He encouraged people to keep track of their records and expenses because a certain threshold must be met for disaster declaration status. "To do that, we've got to have really good records and those volunteer hours. You've got to keep track of that, because that all adds up."
When asked about the possibility of a flood wall, Loebsack said he would stay out of it. "I'm not crazy. I'm not going to get into the middle of that debate," he said, adding that it's something the local community should determine.
Loebsack also praised the work Gov. Kim Reynolds and noted the bipartisan response to the flooding. "Over 50 counties have been affected in Iowa — mostly western Iowa but not just western Iowa," he said. "When it comes to floods, they don't care whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent. Floods affect everybody."
After the meeting, Loebsack took a tour of flood protection areas in Garden Addition.