DAVENPORT — It's no longer a motel, but the new Devon's Complaint Dept. is a place to check-in and stay for a while, just not overnight.
The re-imagined bar at 304 E. 3rd St. — formerly Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel — is opening at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, after being closed since the end of the Alternating Currents festival in late August. Renamed after one of its co-owners, Devon Wiese, the retro tavern bills itself as a “throwback dive inspired by a simple time; a time when the lights were kept low, the beer kept cheap, and the establishment took on the name and personality of its proprietor,” according to its Facebook page.
Quad-Cities concert booker and former co-owner Sean Moeller and his team wanted to sell their shares and take the name with them, and the remaining partners discontinued live music at the bar, co-owner Dan Bush said recently. Moeller booked about 150 shows a year at Raccoon Motel since it opened in March 2017, and also arranges acts at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, and The Rust Belt, East Moline.
“The live shows were good, but the problem we ran into was, people never knew when they could come,” Bush said recently. “You try to do something like Thursday to Saturday we'll have shows, but that's not how tours work. People would show up on a Wednesday and they'd get turned away at the door because we were full, and people got sick of that and didn't come on our off nights. It just didn't work out the way we wanted it to.”
Previously, the bar was open six nights a week, Tuesdays to Sundays, and the new schedule will be 4 p.m. to close (which will vary) Mondays through Saturdays.
The biggest change made by co-owner Rich Cooksey was removing the stage in the back and adding a new seating area. It will feature couches from the 1960s and an old Zenith TV from the '70s. There are two large modern TV screens in the bar and red-leather booths.
“That was a lot of fun, and just changing the feel of the place, making it more comfortable,” Cooksey said.
“We wanted to toe that line between lounge-y and dive a little bit,” Wiese said. “A dive bar with clean bathrooms. You can drink in a dirt-floor garage; as long it has clean bathrooms, people are cool with it.”
The name of the bar reflects the bartender's credo of listening to people's complaints, he said.
“There's not a lot of quiet lounge-y places in Davenport anymore. This is a good comfortable place to come, chill out,” Wiese said. “Being able to bring your family and friends down here, of age. I've heard that a lot since we've been open at Analog — where can I go just to hang out?”
You have free articles remaining.
The three men also co-own Analog Arcade Bar, which opened at 3rd and Brady streets in downtown Davenport in 2015, and their 10-month-old Analog in Moline, at 1405 5th Ave., will be adding Streets of Italy pizza in early November, Bush said.
Streets of Italy planned to open at Great River Brewery around the time the downtown Davenport flood hit, and that's been closed since. Streets of Italy has a food truck business, and Arcade will be its first permanent location, Bush said. Previously, food hasn't been available at the Davenport or Moline Analog locations, he said.
At Devon's Complaint Dept., Wiese also altered the bar selection, offering six draft beers for the first time, more variety in vodkas and gins, and a bigger cocktail menu. He's working with a bar consultant locally to create a different bar menu, including a house old fashioned that's different, a Japanese highball, and in general “using fresh ingredients, fresh syrups made in-house,” Wiese said.
The bar also will serve 8-ounce shortie beers. “If you just want to slam one before you go home, the eight-ounce is perfect,” he said.
“We're playing up a lot of classic cocktails that have gone away, like the Harvey Wallbanger,” Bush said. “We're doing some old-school, very straightforward cocktails — no-frills, but very good. We're really excited about that. They'll be a lot more affordable than some places.”
“We're really excited about this place,” he said. “We're going to be playing purely '60s and '70s soul music. We're trying to set a quiet atmosphere. It's a good date-night place, basically.”
Bush and Cooksey also own Armored Gardens next door, where they recently added over 30 menu items. They're moving away from focusing on barbecue, and they now have 11 appetizers, Philly cheesesteak and pork tenderloin on the menu, Bush said.
He said they were lucky that their downtown Davenport businesses were spared from any flood damage.
After the April 30 flood breach at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, Armored Gardens opened during its off-hours to raise money for flood relief. After more than a month, the restaurant raised $22,102.