Armed with blowers, rakes and a tractor, the work crew members took to clearing the grounds of Fairmount Cemetery of downed trees and dead leaves on Friday morning.
It’s part of the maintenance schedule led by Carvel Morgan, who’s been in the business of cemetery management for the last 30 years. Every weekday Fairmount’s grass is mowed to keep up the cemetery’s appearances, something Morgan views as vitally important to building back a business that less than two years ago was in the midst of financial disaster.
“The biggest thing is the maintenance — getting the curb appeal back,” Morgan said. “You lose the curb appeal, you lose the interest of the community.”
Fairmount Cemetery, established in 1880, is where some of the earliest Davenport residents were laid to rest, including Civil War-era veterans, German-born settlers and other residents of prominence. While its 100-acre grounds now have a dedicated workforce to handle all that comes with keeping a cemetery running, the situation was far different back in the summer of 2017 when problems there left many in the area worried about its future.
People with family members buried there began to complain after knee-high weeds overgrew some of the tombstones. Accusations of gross negligence and financial mismanagement were directed at the cemetery’s former caretakers. And the land fell into receivership, eventually winding up under control of the state.
Back in August of 2017, the Iowa Insurance Division, which oversees all of the state’s cemeteries, hired Morgan to take over day-to-day operations. He had for decades been the manager of Pine Hill Cemetery, where his wife also works, on Davenport’s northeast side.
Morgan says he’s heard a lot of good things from visitors about what Fairmount looks like now compared to when he took it over about 20 months ago. Before that, a community-led volunteer effort did much of the heavy lifting to get the grounds back into a manageable state, and he says it’s been mostly routine maintenance to keep it in stable condition since then.
But there’s still more work to be done before Fairmount is a sustainable business, Morgan says. The state’s contract for operational assistance expired this week, and the city of Davenport recently stepped in with a financial assistance package for the next 6 years to help keep Fairmount afloat. Under state law, the cemetery would’ve landed in the city’s hands otherwise, an outcome city officials had warned was expensive and impractical.
“If we can make it work, it’ll stay with us,” Morgan said recently while standing next to a tractor parked on one of Fairmount’s long, winding roads. “If we can’t, then that’s where it goes back to the city. That’s why we went to the city for some help. Kind of ease both parties — both Pine Hill and the city from having it. We can’t take funds out of Pine Hill to operate Fairmount or they end up with two cemeteries.”
A new Fairmount
Home to the state’s first crematory and a 90-year-old mausoleum housing the remains of more than 800 people, Fairmount Cemetery has long been etched into the history of Davenport and the West End.
But over the years, the mausoleum and crematory have fallen into disrepair. The crematory’s furnace broke. Shelving along the mausoleum’s crypts began falling apart.
For the mausoleum, Morgan now envisions a place for services and where more urns can be stored once repairs are made. The estimated price tag to fix it up and open it to the public again is around $400,000. He says they’re looking for grants and donations to make that happen, and wants to get it done by 2020.
Other major projects needed include road repairs, drain tile replacement, getting a new maintenance building and stabilizing some of the tombstones that have begun tipping over.
Persisting financial challenges
After taking care of the unpaid bills, beefing up staff to handle the day-to-day and making some equipment fixes, Fairmount was about $76,000 in the red last year under Pine Hill’s management.
Among the biggest financial problems was the loss of revenue from cremations. Fairmount’s crematory furnace broke while it was under its previous ownership, cutting of the $30,000 per year the cemetery had raked in for cremations. Morgan said the part needed to fix it cost about $500.
“The challenge is balancing the expenses with the income because a cemetery is not designed to make money, but it’s designed to have income above the expenses and still maintain everything and still be able to set aside for future projects,” he said.
Still, as the groundskeepers continue to maintain the cemetery’s grounds and donations have begun trickling in to bolster some of the big ticket items, Morgan is optimistic about the future of Fairmount. And with three decades of cemetery management, he enjoys the role he has as its steward.
“I see it as a ministry to the community being able to serve the people and take care of the needs,” he said.
‘We don’t really want to be in the cemetery business’
Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator, said he was initially surprised to learn the city could soon come to own a cemetery when Fairmount fell on hard financial times.
He said the situation presented three potential options: take Fairmount over and let taxpayers foot the bill, mothball the place or have a private company handle it.
With the logistical issues and high costs looming, Wright says the clear-cut path appeared to be lending financial assistance to Pine Hill to continue maintaining Fairmount. Otherwise, he said, the city would be responsible for maintaining grounds, burying people who bought plots in advance and holding the liability of owning the land.
“We don’t really want to be in the cemetery business and we don’t want necessarily the risk of trying to take it over and maintaining the property on that. And at the end of the day that probably costs us as a community more than it does to … see if we can get (Pine Hill) to turn it into a profitable business,” he said recently.
Last week, city officials unanimously approved a financial incentive package for Pine Hill to continue managing Fairmount for as much as $450,000 over the next six years. The agreement calls for Pine Hill to provide the city with annual reviews of the cemetery’s business plan and caps city spending based on Fairmount’s operating losses.
Wright added that the transformation of Fairmount is an example of the “spirit of the West End,” commending volunteers who helped whip it back into shape and Pine Hill for taking over its management needs.
“It would be a really bad thing for that cemetery to have continued down the road that it was going down, he said. “And yeah, we’re involved … technically because we have to be, but this is all on the backs of the heroes of the volunteers who helped get it back into place and people like Carvel (Morgan) who said ‘I’ll take this on.’”
“Without that," Wright added, "we’d be in a much different place talking about this thing."