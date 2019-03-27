Physician Russell Carlson had a brain aneurysm last summer, and recovery has been difficult.
"Memory is a problem, it's been a problem since it happened," he said. "It's slowly coming back but it's been a tough road."
One thing that's helped him is creating a mask that helps him express his feelings about the injury. The mask, displayed at Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness Clinic in Bettendorf as part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, is part of a national art program operated in conjunction with Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa.
Carlson painted his mask with multiple colors that represent the chaos he has felt since the injury. Bright colors symbolize how exposed he felt, while the words represent his emotions.
Ali Kline, who suffered a brain injury at her workplace last September, says it's been an awakening.
Kline's mask is split into two halves depicting weather; one half depicts her hospital stay, represented by a storm. The other half represents her positive thinking, that sunlight always follows a storm. While the storms will continue occasionally, Kline says she can "weather" them all and take nothing for granted.
Both are part of the LIFT program, which focuses on cognitive rehabilitation and language. During their recovery, Kline and Carlson have completed memory and thought exercises, and worked on their attention.
"After any type of brain injury-it might be stroke, seizure, motor vehicle accident, infection, a tumor, all kinds of things-people come," Genesis Speech Therapist Claire Motto said. "It's an intensive day program meant to get people back to high-level goals like driving and working."
"Basically trying to get the brain back on track of what I thought it was before and better," Kline said.
"You realize what you took for granted, and realize that you don't want to do that anymore," Kline said. "You feel alone until you come to LIFT and you realize that you have people who are sitting right next to you and people that really care."
While the program uses frequent memory games and other exercises to help assist the recovery process, they'll also go out and do things like bowling, golf or going to the grocery store to assist function.
Brain injuries, Motto said, are often misunderstood. "It's kind of a hidden diagnosis. If people aren't in a wheelchair or have a walker or something, people will often say to our people 'You look great,'" she said. "But they might not feel like themselves and they might have a lot more going on that impairs them from going back to driving or anything else."
The masks, Motto says, are a therapeutic activity without being therapy. It helps people explore an activity they might not be used to or allows them to get back to creating art. "And at the very least, it's introspective. It helps people analyze where they are, where they were and where they will be."