At last: Sabula bridge opening Friday
The inconvenience and back-and-forth over construction delays in Sabula appears finally to have ended.
Yes... it’s back... the U.S. 52-Illinois 64 bridge between Sabula and Savanna is finally open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/QJfJnuzPp3— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) August 31, 2018
The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, was reporting at 3:30 p.m. Friday that the backwater bridge to and from Iowa's only island city is ready to open. Sam Shea, district transportation planner, said some last-minute details were being sorted out, but the bridge will get its first official traffic by day's end Friday.
The span was closed and removed in February, because it was deemed unsafe. It was to open Memorial Day weekend but was delayed until Labor Day, and it seemed unlikely at times that the goal would be met.
Strength tests were performed Thursday, Shea said, and guardrails then were poured. Among other construction snafus, floodwaters kept workers off the span this summer and prompted speculation it wouldn't open until mid-September.
"After floodwater receded, they were really able to get the guys to work and knock it out," Shea said.
The bridge connects Sabula to the 2-mile causeway that leads to the much bigger bridge over the Mississippi River and into Savanna, Illinois.