DES MOINES — Authorities say several tornadoes were reported throughout eastern Iowa Monday afternoon, damaging homes, barns and trees but leaving no injuries.
The Des Moines Register reports that at least six tornadoes were reported in the region, including one confirmed by the National Weather Service at Charles City that destroyed several buildings on the Floyd County Fairground.
The weather service also confirmed a tornado near Elma and another near Lime Springs, both occurring early Monday afternoon. Local officials said the Lime Springs twister caused home and tree damage.
In southeast Iowa, an emergency manager in Houghton reported a tornado destroyed two barns.
In Cantril, a trained spotter said a tornado damaged two houses. Another trained spotter reported a tornado in eastern Des Moines County. The weather service is surveying those sites.
Videos: 'Loudest noise I've ever heard': Tornado slams southwest Ohio, and other top news for Tuesday
Tornado reported near Illinois, Indiana border
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — The National Weather Service in Chicago says a tornado has touched down near the border between northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
The weather service said trained spotters reported the touch down around 4:30 p.m. Monday east of Sauk Village, Illinois and near Dyer, Indiana. The communities are located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south and southeast of Chicago.
It was not immediately known whether anyone had been injured.
Severe storms brought winds gusting up to 70 mph and large hail to parts of Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon.
The weather service reported up to 2-inch hail in areas including Aurora, Joliet and Oswego, Illinois. Many areas also were experiencing flash flooding.
A tornado warning remained in effect for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Monday night.
At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday.