About 11,000 runners and their closest friends turned out to run, walk, hand out water, play music, and party for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

And there's no shortage of characters and unique reasons for taking on the hill-acious 7-mile course (or eight miles if you're a reporter who circled back to talk to a walking tuba player).

Take Colleen Marshall-McCrary and her 11-year-old son, David. He's autistic non-verbal with ADHD, and she pushes him in a stroller-chair, which she calls a chariot.

"I'm running, because others can't," Marshall-McCrary said.

The 38-year-old got back into running in 2021, a year after her husband died from a heart attack at the age of 37. She got involved with Ainsley's Angels, a national nonprofit organization that equips "angel runners" with chariots for riders with disabilities.

"Ainsley's is all about inclusion," Marshall-McCrary said. "They helped me take one more step."

The first race they did together, she said, a smile lit up David's face. She'd done marathons and half marathons on her own before her husband died. Now, three years later, it's an essential part of their routine of doctors appointments, school, and work.

"Even if you weren't a runner before, you become one to keep that joy on his face," Marshall-McCrary said.

She last ran the QCTimes Bix 7 in 2002 with her father while a student at Davenport Central. She's lived in Louisiana for the past several years, where she works as a career EMT for the fire department. Normally, she doesn't travel this far for a road race, but it dovetailed with her 20th high school reunion.

Some may think that pushing 130 pounds up Brady Street hill is the tough part. But she was more concerned with keeping control on the downhill. Luckily, the chariot is equipped with a brake.

Participants on wheels must be preapproved before taking part in the race, and Marshall-McCrary reached out to race officials months ago to introduce herself and her son and ask how they could run safely.

She started at the very back of the running pack, near the walkers. A flag with "Team David" waved on the handle.

RAGBRAI cyclists hop off bikes and run

Collin Warner, 31, of Davenport, and Cory Randolf, 34, of Rock Island, got up at 1:30 a.m. to ride more than 70 miles from Coralville to Davenport on the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI.

And they made it to the starting line at the QCTimes Bix 7.

The pair biked in a group of four and wore headlamps to stay safe in the dark. Despite Friday night's storms, they said, roads were clear of debris.

The friends work together at John Deere and said they had no time goal in mind for the 7-mile race. They were in it for fun. At top of the hill on McClellan Boulevard, they enjoyed a couple beers, walked and joked with spectators.

"We just want to say we did it," Warner said. "My legs are sore, but it's a good time, seeing everyone between RAGBRAI and the Bix."

A quick pitstop

Callie Klenotiz is a runner and mother of a 10-month-old. She typically breast feeds infant Kayden every two to three hours. And she wasn't about to let a 7-mile race get in the way of her routine or let her motherly duties get in the way of her run.

At the top of Brady Street, she said she planned to stop to breastfeed her son on the way back down.

"It'll add some time to my race," Klenotiz said. "But that's all right."

She's from Blue Grass and has family along the course. She traveled from Texas, where her husband is stationed at Fort Hood.

Frijoles and mojo

Luis Rhoden, 66, of Joliet Ill., has run all over the country. He's run marathons, but no road race is quite like the QCTimes Bix 7, he said.

"This is the best," Rhoden said. "I try to get as many people as possible to run."

Asked why, Rhoden gestured toward lines of people at McClellan Boulevard, set up in lawn chairs with cowbells and signs.

"Nowhere do people cheer you on like this," he said.

An owner of an apparel company, he designed his own shirt for the race. "My runs are fueled by frijoles," read the back of his shirt in a nod to a favorite food.

A tuba caboose

Pete Drahozal walks the QCTimes Bix 7 with an added challenge, carrying and playing a tuba. As runners pass him going the other direction on Kirkwood Boulevard, he plays a steady oompa.

He planned to walk the whole course, but with more than a dozen years of races under his belt, he's wondering if he's getting too old to finish.

"I meet up with the rest of the boys at the end of the route, but usually by the time a tuba finishes the route, there's nothing left of the route," Drahozal said. "They're collapsing the balloons on top of me."