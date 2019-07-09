An Atalissa man died when fireworks exploded in his face July 3.
James McMichael, 53, of Atalissa, died at his home Wednesday, according to a Cedar County Sheriff's office news release.
The incident happened at 3 p.m., July 3, at McMichael's home in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. The sheriff's office said he had been struck in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death was ruled accidental, the sheriff's office said.
Born in 1966, McMichael graduated West Liberty High School in 1984, according to his obituary. "Jamey farmed all of his life, he was a jack of all trades and enjoyed cars, hunting, fishing and guns."
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Atalissa Fire Station, 122 Third St., Atalissa. McMichael is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Chasen and Troy, parents, Jerry and Linda, and brothers, Jarrod and Jason.
McMichael's death was one of a number of fireworks-related injuries in the area. UnityPoint Health reported 12 fireworks-related visits across its campuses, said spokeswoman Bailey Sullivan on Monday.
Genesis Medical Centers in Davenport treated three patients with hand injuries related to fireworks over the July 4 weekend, spokesman Craig Cooper said Monday. Two were transferred to University of Iowa hospitals, while one was transferred to University of Wisconsin-Madison hospitals.
Three men were severely injured in Muscatine on the Fourth of July when a firework exploded prematurely. One man lost a hand, while another suffered severe injuries to the face, eyes and ears and a third lost several fingers.
Two of the three men were transported to Unity Point-Trinity Hospital by Muscatine Fire Department ambulance and one drove himself to the hospital, according to a news release from the city of Muscatine. One was later airlifted to Iowa City by helicopter while the other two were transported to Iowa City by fire department ambulances. All three are expected to recover.