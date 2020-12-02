Atkinson Christmas Festival goes virtual

ATKINSON - It won’t be the same as in previous years, but the Atkinson Christmas Festival will happen on Friday, Dec. 11 as the Atkinson Virtual Christmas Festival.

Because of guidelines in place due to COVID-19, there will be no downtown gatherings.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Santa Claus will leave the Atkinson Fire Station and will be driven through downtown and into residential areas waving to children who might be watching for him from windows or porches.

On the Village of Atkinson Facebook page, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, there will be a live stream video of winners in the “Trim a Door” activity. Business owners and homeowners will be eligible for prizes if they decorate their doors and register at the Village of Atkinson office, 309-936-7658, or on the village Facebook page by Wednesday, Dec. 9. When registering, all participants are reminded to include their name and address so judges know the locations.

Businesses and residences will be judged after Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Facebook. Village gift certificates will be awarded to the winners.