Attack of the sweet, green monster: Bettendorf couple decorates giant sweet potato plant for Halloween

While they don't own a floral shop and no flowers have started singing — yet — Frank and Martha Galusha are having a "Little Shop of Horrors" moment of their own, facing down a plant that just won't stop growing.

The Bettendorf couple's driveway is slowly being consumed by a leafy, green monster of a sweet potato plant. In the spirit of the spooky season, their daughter, Amy, gave it some wide eyes to watch passerby.

"I call her Sweetie because she's a sweet potato plant," Martha said. "Somebody else called her ... the green monster."

Unlike the five other sweet potato plants Frank planted and placed by the garage and on the front porch, Sweetie has refused to keep to her pot. Frank said he didn't understand just how the plant got so big, as he's taken care of it the exact same as the other sweet potato plants.

Creeping vines have tangled themselves in a heap over the mums and other fauna placed in front of it on the driveway, and some leafy tendrils have made a slow campaign toward the front of the house.

"We really thought it would come up through the door," Frank joked. "When you walk by, it kind of grabs you."

Sweetie has been the talk of the town as she's continued to grow, Martha said, and people have stopped by to marvel and take photos. Comments have flooded in on Facebook as well — people are loving the chromatic monster.

They expect Sweetie will be vanquished by the cooling temperatures soon enough, but for now they're enjoying their unexpected Halloween decoration.

"It's just been really fun," Martha said.