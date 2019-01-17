Attacking Trafficking, a local group that works to end human trafficking, will hold a prayer service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
In Davenport, January has been designated National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Attacking Trafficking includes Quad-City faith groups such as members of the Diocese of Davenport and the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, united to end human trafficking and to offer help for survivors.
The service will feature a talk from a representative with Braking Traffik/Family Resources. Information about survivor services, Quad-City statistics and efforts to end human trafficking in the Quad-City area will be shared.
A Free the Girls bra drive will be held. Free the Girls is an international organization that helps survivors of sex trafficking achieve economic independence. The group collects new and almost-new bras to give to trafficking survivors, and to help them start their own businesses selling the bras.
For more information, go to Attackingtrafficking.org or email attackingtrafficking@gmail.com. Reservations are not required.