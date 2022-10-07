Attempted escape foiled at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

Authorities foiled an attempted escape Thursday at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, according to its director.

The attempt happened at night, but no one got away, Jeremy Kaiser, the center’s director, said in response to an email query. Davenport police officers and Scott County deputies arrived quickly and caught the fleeing juveniles in the facility.

“We are grateful for the support from law enforcement and thankful that no one was injured,” he wrote Friday afternoon.

Kaiser did not provide further details about how the incident unfolded or the people who were involved.

The facility is located near the Scott County Jail in downtown Davenport.

Its website states it is a 16-bed, short-term housing facility that can accommodate both sexes.

Both the Davenport Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office referred queries to the center.