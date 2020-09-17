Attendance numbers lower in Mercer County School District

ALEDO — Mercer County's enrollment has seen a dip since last year.
As of Sept. 16, the school district had 1,259 students in attendance, according to numbers released at Wednesday’s regular school board meeting.
School started Aug. 17 for the 2020-2021 year with around 30% of the students initially signed up for remote (internet-based) learning.
Superintendent Scott Petrie said that number was lowered to 21% remote learners within the past week, as more students came back to the classroom. The blended learning “in house” student number is 983 with the remote number at 276. The sixth day enrollment figure was for 1,294 students.
“That’s down from last year’s 1,315,” said Petrie, who pointed out that 39 students are “first-time home schoolers and not enrolled in any sense.”
Petrie said enrollment decline estimates at the time of the 2009 consolidation between the Aledo and Westmer school districts was for an estimated 25-student decline per year. At the time of consolidation the district had 1,387 students and it was projected the district would have 1,087 this year.
Petrie said the schools are working toward bringing more students back to the school buildings, hopefully after the end of the first quarter on Oct. 9. Because of certain requirements for class sizes (no more than 15 students), additional pressure will be placed on school buildings and teachers. Petrie said most of the buildings are already at their capacity. He said the school district will work with parents and the school board to come up with solutions that will satisfy social distancing.
Petrie told the board that the district last week received a $100,000 digital equity fund grant that is being put into the school’s education fund. The grant will be used to enhance internet connectivity for remote learners and to purchase additional Chromebooks. The grant is also being used to provide Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses.
The board approved the tentative 2020-2021 budget with expected revenue of $16,512,639 and expenses of $15,976,115.
The board also approved the annual safety policy which covers such things as school drills. Petrie said the tornado drill posed a particular modification due to COVID-19. The normal in-school tornado drill safety spot for high school students is the two bench areas in the gymnasium. COVID-19 requires that no more than 50 students should be gathered in any one close space.
A Memorandum of Understanding was approved between MCEEA (Mercer County Employee Education Association) and Mercer County School District that equalized pay amounts for each nine month employee for 26 weeks. Payment will be made every two weeks on Friday for these employees. The memorandum of understanding does not apply to paraprofessionals, with their pay based on the prior pay period.
This new agreement will expire on June 30, 2021.
