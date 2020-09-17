Attendance numbers lower in Mercer County School District

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALEDO — Mercer County's enrollment has seen a dip since last year.

As of Sept. 16, the school district had 1,259 students in attendance, according to numbers released at Wednesday’s regular school board meeting.

School started Aug. 17 for the 2020-2021 year with around 30% of the students initially signed up for remote (internet-based) learning.

Superintendent Scott Petrie said that number was lowered to 21% remote learners within the past week, as more students came back to the classroom. The blended learning “in house” student number is 983 with the remote number at 276. The sixth day enrollment figure was for 1,294 students.

“That’s down from last year’s 1,315,” said Petrie, who pointed out that 39 students are “first-time home schoolers and not enrolled in any sense.”

Petrie said enrollment decline estimates at the time of the 2009 consolidation between the Aledo and Westmer school districts was for an estimated 25-student decline per year. At the time of consolidation the district had 1,387 students and it was projected the district would have 1,087 this year.