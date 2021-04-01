Attorney asks court reconsider making petitioners pay for Scott County supervisor's appeal

He also questioned why his clients, as opposed to the vacancy panel, were listed as a party and served notice of the appeal.

Larew has asked the court to amend its ruling and list Trimble and Wills as third-party interveners representing "the interests of Scott County voters who signed petitions to trigger a public hearing pursuant to Iowa Code," and to assess the costs of the appeal to Maxwell.

A district court judge earlier this week sided with Maxwell and overturned a three-person panel’s decision to declare his spot on the county board vacant because of his membership on the North Scott School Board.

The question arose out of Maxwell's dual roles on the Davenport City Conference Board, which appoints and oversees the city assessor, as both a supervisor and North Scott School Board member.

Larew said his clients have not decided if they will appeal District Court Judge Patrick McElyea's ruling.