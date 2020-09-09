 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney who has helped arrange protests receives threatening, racist letter
topical alert top story

Attorney who has helped arrange protests receives threatening, racist letter

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport attorney Eric Puryear, who has helped to organize peaceful protests against police brutality in Davenport, said Wednesday that his work must have struck a nerve.

In Wednesday’s mail, Puryear received a threatening letter, warning him to, “Be careful you may be next. Bang.” The letter said that, “If black lives matter, tell your kind (n------) to quit killing each other.”

“My paralegal opened up the mail this afternoon,” he said. “We usually get the mail about 2:30-3 p.m. and she said, ‘You got a mean letter,’

“A lot of times if I get a mean letter it could be like a person who’s in jail I’ve never heard of before who wants me to drive three hours to hear their case and they’re mad that I won’t visit them and provide my services for free,” Puryear said. “Their idea is to sue the police and we’ll all be millionaires later. That’s not how it works.”

But the letter that arrived at his office Wednesday ended with the word, “Bang,” which makes it more than just a racist rant; it makes it threatening.

“I’ve helped organize three protests, with the fourth scheduled for the 19th (of September),” he said. “I guess I could see it as an indication of success if the idiots are taking notice. I just don’t like it.”

Puryear said he is not anti-police, or anti-law.

“I don’t hate all police officers,” he said. “I have friends who are police.” He added that he has martial arts classes in which police he knows participate.

“I just want the brutality and the racism to stop,” Puryear said. “It’s that simple.”

Puryear, who has practiced in Davenport for 10 years, said he has submitted a report to the Davenport Police Department through the online reporting, and he has submitted the letter to the FBI’s threatening letter portal.

“This was not how I was expecting my afternoon to go,” he said, adding that in today’s world of social media there are many “racist idiots” who feel emboldened.

“I’ve just never had somebody send a letter," Puryear said, "where they threatened to harm me."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Czipars Apple Orchard on Highway 52 south of Dubuque, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News