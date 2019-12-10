Audit reveals Scott County revenues, expenditures

An audit of Scott County showed the county made more $60 million in revenues from its fiscal year that ended in June, according to a presentation from auditor Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP.

The presentation was made by CPA Paul Frantz to the Scott County Board of Supervisors at its Committee of the Whole meeting Dec. 10.

The vast majority of Scott County's revenue came from property taxes, which accounted for $41,116,088 of its revenues. Charges for services provided $5,854,438 while intergovernmental revenues provided $5,696,509. Scott County's total revenue came to $62,118,981.

In terms of expenditures, Scott County saw total expenditures of $48,672,072. Public safety and legal services were the highest expenditure at $24,380,374 while administration costs were at $11,278,603 and physical health and social services saw expenditures of $5,921,631.

Other high expenditures were county government and education at $4,369,564 and government services to individuals at $2,555,119.

Overall, Scott County closed its financial year with revenues of $13,584,085.

No material weaknesses or significant deficiencies were identified during the audit, the report says.

