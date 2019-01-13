A trip to South America, focusing on the textiles and treasures of Ecuador and Peru, will be offered this summer through Augustana College, Rock Island, led by Rowen Schussheim-Anderson, chair of the art department.
The dates of the trip are July 5-9, including 15 days and 14 nights. The cost is $3,435 for double occupancy, and $4,475 for double occupancy. This does not include air fare.
Schussheim-Anderson has taken students to South America seven times, but this is the first time she is leading a journey for adult enthusiasts.
In Ecuador the tour will include Quito, the famous Otavalo market, the colonial city of Cuenca , weavers, spinners, dyers, leather work and a trip to the equator.
In Peru, she'll lead participants through museums in Lima, the snow capped city of Cuzco, and Machu Picchu. Cuenca and Cuzco were both recognized by UNESCO as world heritage sites.
If you are interested, contact Schussheim-Anderson at rowenschussheim@augustana.edu.