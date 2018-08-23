Kyle Workman, a senior at Augustana College in Rock Island, spent his summer developing an app to make hitching a ride on the college's shuttle service easier for his classmates.
It took Workman about 2½ months to finish the app, soon to undergo testing. It's expected to be ready by early November, he said, near the end of one the college's academic trimesters.
The app will be available for Android users and the iOS (operation systems) used by Apple and others, he said.
Only Augie students will have access to the app, and only the college's ACES Shuttle Service will handle all uses, as security measures, Workman said.
His app will transform the Augustana Express Service into an on-demand, ride-sharing service, he said,
Previously, students who called for rides often had to wait for long periods or kept Uber-like drivers waiting, Workman said.
Students now will be able to request rides, get estimated times of arrival and notifications about when their ride arrives.
It's designed to help students move more easily and safely across Augustana's expansive campus after hours.
ACES will continue serving shuttle-service rides to students from 7 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. during fall and spring terms, and from 6 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. during the winter term, according to Kevin Carton, manager of the college's performance tours and arts promotion department,
"Kyle's work and design is impressive and will be a fantastic addition to the campus," Carton said.
Workman just hopes it will help him land a job for after college.
College computer-science professor Forrest Stonedahl will step to keep the app running after Workman graduates.
For information, visit Augustana College Express Service - ACES - on Facebook or call 309-794-7550.