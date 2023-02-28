Augustana College in Rock Island is building new tennis courts and refurbishing a bathroom at the city-owned Lincoln Park.

The college plans to spend about $1 million on six lighted National Collegiate Athletic Association-regulation tennis courts, additional parking spaces, bleachers, and refurbished restrooms. The mini-campus will be adjacent to Augie at 38th Street and 11th Avenue.

Construction will begin this spring, and the tennis courts are expected to open by Labor Day 2023 for college and public use.

City Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp said staff has been working with the college on the project for some time, but Augustana officials asked they "keep it quiet until financing and support was in place."

The city will have a shared-use agreement with Augustana, which the council unanimously approved at Monday's city council meeting. First Ward Ald. Moses Robinson Jr. was absent.

As part of the agreement, Rock Island will lease a portion of Lincoln Park to Augustana for 10 years with a yearly $1 payment. If the city wants out of the lease after 10 years, it must pay Augustana for a portion of the improvement costs.

"This partnership is good, because it's going to be a win-win situation for both the college, the city, and the neighbors," said Ald. Mark Poulos, 6th Ward.

Fourth Ward Ald. Jenni Swanson did not abstain from voting, though her husband, Kai Swanson, is special assistant to the president of Augustana College. Swanson said her husband was not involved in any of the discussions or negotiations over use of the park, which was done by Augie's athletics department and city's parks department.

The agreement could be a controversial one, given construction of the new tennis courts will eliminate the once-popular public basketball court. The city closed the court in 2019, following at least one incident of gun violence during a late-night pick-up game.

As the Quad-City Times/The Dispatch-Argus reported in August 2018, a shooting took place at the park's basketball court when someone who was not involved with the game walked up to a man playing and began shooting.

At the time, city officials said it was a temporary solution for the public's safety. It never reopened.

Augustana will have priority use of the new courts during their tennis season — from March 1st to May 20th and August 10th to October 31st. The facility will be open to the public from May 21st to August 9th. The Alleman Catholic High School tennis team also is to be permitted access to the courts.

The city parks department is to continue to maintain the park, parking lots, roads, landscaping, plumbing, electrical and sewer systems at Lincoln Park.

Augustana President Andrea Talentino said the project aligns with the college's commitment of partnering with the city while providing top-notch facilities that benefit both students and the community.

“Partnerships like this add to what makes studying, living, and working in the Quad-Cities an enriching and vibrant experience," she said in Augustana's news release Tuesday.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the lease agreement is an example of a partnership that can benefit the whole community.

Lincoln Park was established in 1909 when residents commemorated Abraham Lincoln's birthday, naming the park in his honor, according to the city's website.

In 1920, Augustana offered to buy the park from the city. However, citizens opposed the sale and insisted instead that it remain public and that it be upgraded.