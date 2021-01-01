Augustana College beats fundraising goal; raises nearly $133.7M for endowment

Augustana College announced on Friday that it raised nearly $133.7 million from more than 13,000 donors, surpassing its $125-million dollar goal.

“We set an audacious goal, and it took the hard work and shared vision of literally thousands of people to surpass that goal by millions of dollars,” Kent Barnds, executive vice president for external relations and the leader for philanthropy at Augustana, said in a news release

The College’s Old Main received a colorful update to its lighting to celebrate the successful campaign to improve the school’s endowment. The blue lights on the dome of Old Main, located on 7th Avenue in Rock Island, will shine gold throughout 2021.

The Augustana Now campaign was created to raise $125 million to add to the college’s endowment to support multiple goals: improve affordability; prepare graduates for the world; offer innovative learning experiences; and promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

According the college, the money raised will fund:

• 167 newly funded scholarships