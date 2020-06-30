Augustana College gets $1.1 million to train future math, science teachers

U. S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has announced Augustana College will receive a $1.1 million grant from the National Science Foundation under the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program.
The grant will be used to encourage and train science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors to become high-school math and science teachers in high-need school districts across the Quad-City area.
“Well-trained teachers are crucial to the success of our public school system and I am proud to announce this award today,” Bustos said in a news release. “Providing our future teachers with the skills they need to positively impact the lives of those in high-need school districts is an important step in giving all students an equal opportunity for success. More skilled teachers coming from Augustana College will help alleviate the teacher shortages we have seen in the Quad-Cities and across Northwest and Central Illinois, and help make sure that all of our students receive the best education possible.”
The money, which will be administered over the next five years, will go to the Multiple Field Experiences and Undergraduate Research to Prepare Highly Effective Mathematics and Science Teachers for Diverse Urban Schools Program, based at Augustana College. The program partners with Quad-City schools and school districts including Black Hawk College, Davenport Community Schools, Moline-Coal Valley School District, Rock Island Milan School District and United Township High School District. The program will include scholarships, training and mentoring support for undergraduates and teacher certifications.
The scholarship program, operated by the National Science Foundation, provides higher-education institutions with funds to encourage STEM majors to become educators in high-need areas.
