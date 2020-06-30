Augustana College gets $1.1 million to train future math, science teachers

“Well-trained teachers are crucial to the success of our public school system and I am proud to announce this award today,” Bustos said in a news release. “Providing our future teachers with the skills they need to positively impact the lives of those in high-need school districts is an important step in giving all students an equal opportunity for success. More skilled teachers coming from Augustana College will help alleviate the teacher shortages we have seen in the Quad-Cities and across Northwest and Central Illinois, and help make sure that all of our students receive the best education possible.”