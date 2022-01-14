Augustana College hosts discussion on higher education in prison

Hall agreed, and said the topic of higher education in prison doesn't exist in a vacuum, affecting issues like criminal justice reform.

Seven out of the 10 students in the Augustana Prison Education Program — modeled after the Bard Prison Initiative — made the Dean's List last semester, Varallo said.

Giovannie Hernandez, whose time working through the Bard Prison Initiative was showcased in “College Behind Bars” alongside Hall, said he didn't do panels like these for the attention but because they allowed him to see first-hand the impact they make on attendees who come up to him afterward, talking about the new information they’ve learned and asking about how they can help.

Losing control over his life while incarcerated, and then in getting his education, Hernandez said it all opened his eyes to issues like mass incarceration and how incarcerated people are treated. Issues like these date back to before Martin Luther King Jr.'s time, and Hernandez, Hall and others are still trying to open others' eyes as well.

"That was the sort of the fight that Martin Luther King Jr. took up, it was to fight the systematic ways in which things have been set up for us to fail," Hernandez said. "And that's what we're doing now, but we're just attacking this aspect of it."

