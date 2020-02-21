Augustana's Phi Omega Phi fraternity suspended after slideshow showed revealing photos of women

A fraternity has been suspended at Augustana College after uproar over a recruitment event featuring a slideshow of female students with exposed breasts and buttocks.
Phi Omega Phi, or “Poobah,” has apologized. But students are furious about a history of alleged sexual impropriety at the fraternity. A Title IX bias report has been filed, and more than 1,500 have signed a petition calling for the fraternity to be disbanded.
The current row involves a Feb. 7 fraternity recruitment event, where fraternity members mingled with potential new members.
A slideshow was shown on a television featuring revealing photos of women’s bodies, with messages to “Rush Poobah” written on exposed chests or buttocks. Comments were made by Poobah members that directed attendees’ attention to the slideshow.
In a statement, the fraternity apologized for failing to "provide an all-inclusive environment" and said the photos were shown with the “full consent” of the women. It's not clear if the women were current or former Augie students, and many photos did not include faces or identifying information.
“Even if someone submitted it willingly, consensually, it’s inherently sexist,” said Eli Bates, a first-year Augie student who attended the recruitment event. “It’s objectifying.”
The photos, Poobah said in its statement, "are unnecessary at the end of the day, whether they were provided with consent or not, whether the questions were asked in innocence or not. They do not in any way exhibit the true values that Phi Omega Phi stands for."
But Augie students say Poobah has a history of sexual misbehavior. In 2018, the Augustana student newspaper reported on an allegation of sexual assault at the Poobah house. Last year, hundreds of students protested after a vulgar anonymous video circulated widely online in which four individuals who identify as Augie students disparaged a female classmate and the school culture. After the video’s release, the fraternity Poobah cut ties with one of its members.
The slideshow revived longstanding frustration with the fraternity and the administration over perceived inaction. That changed Friday when the administration announced Poobah would be suspended for 4-8 weeks during a “recertification process” in which the fraternity is barred from activity.
“As an educational institution, it is the responsibility of Augustana College to show and express care for all students, including those that may be involved in a concerning situation or are negatively impacted by another’s words or actions,” read a Friday email from Wesley Brooks, Augie vice president and dean of students. “Showing care can and should include holding people accountable and having high expectations, but it should be done in a manner that provides grace and respect.”
Alhough the temporary suspension did not put an end to student activism against the fraternity or a wider culture of sexual harassment and assault, some students were pleased with the announcement.
“I was very happy the administration listened to us and took a stand for this,” said SophiaRose Brown, a junior who’s helped lead student protest efforts. “It’s not just a slap on the wrist anymore. It’s the biggest step we’ve taken.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.