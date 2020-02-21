Augustana's Phi Omega Phi fraternity suspended after slideshow showed revealing photos of women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Even if someone submitted it willingly, consensually, it’s inherently sexist,” said Eli Bates, a first-year Augie student who attended the recruitment event. “It’s objectifying.”

The photos, Poobah said in its statement, "are unnecessary at the end of the day, whether they were provided with consent or not, whether the questions were asked in innocence or not. They do not in any way exhibit the true values that Phi Omega Phi stands for."

But Augie students say Poobah has a history of sexual misbehavior. In 2018, the Augustana student newspaper reported on an allegation of sexual assault at the Poobah house. Last year, hundreds of students protested after a vulgar anonymous video circulated widely online in which four individuals who identify as Augie students disparaged a female classmate and the school culture. After the video’s release, the fraternity Poobah cut ties with one of its members.