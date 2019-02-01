Augustana College will host a student-led mental health campaign event Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Gerber Center for Student Life, 639 8th St., Rock Island.
The Gray Matters is a student-led organization that seeks to initiate conversation around the gray area between mental health awareness and stigma. Newly appointed Director of Counseling William Iavarone and students will speak, as will representatives from local nonprofit Foster's Voice. A video will be shown as well.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit augustana.edu or email inclusion@augustana.edu.