Augustana fraternity suspended after slideshow showed revealing photos of women

A fraternity has been suspended at Augustana College in Rock Island after uproar over a recruitment event featuring a slideshow of female students with exposed breasts and buttocks.
Phi Omega Phi, or “Poobah,” has apologized. But students are furious about a history of alleged sexual impropriety at the fraternity. A Title IX bias report has been filed, and more than 1,500 people have signed a petition calling for the fraternity to be disbanded.
The current row involves a Feb. 7 fraternity recruitment event, where fraternity members mingled with potential new members.
A slideshow was shown on a television featuring revealing photos of women’s bodies, with messages to “Rush Poobah” written on exposed chests or buttocks. Comments were made by Poobah members that directed attendees’ attention to the slideshow. Several students said the fraternity has been using a similar slideshow for years.
In a statement, the fraternity apologized for failing to "provide an all-inclusive environment" and said the photos were shown with the “full consent” of the women. It's not clear if the women were current or former Augie students, and many photos did not include faces or identifying information.
“Even if someone submitted it willingly, consensually, it’s inherently sexist,” said Eli Bates, a first-year Augie student who attended the recruitment event. “It’s objectifying.”
The photos, Poobah said in its statement, "are unnecessary at the end of the day, whether they were provided with consent or not, whether the questions were asked in innocence or not. They do not in any way exhibit the true values that Phi Omega Phi stands for."
But Augie students say Poobah has a history of sexual misbehavior. In 2018, the Augustana student newspaper reported on an allegation of sexual assault at the Poobah house. Last year, hundreds of students protested after a vulgar anonymous video circulated widely online in which four individuals who identify as Augie students disparaged a female classmate and the school culture. After the video’s release, Phi Omega Phi cut ties with one of its members.
The slideshow revived longstanding frustration with the fraternity and the administration over perceived inaction.
Anger was softened Friday when the administration announced in an email that Phi Omega Phi would be suspended for four to eight weeks. The fraternity is barred from activity during that time.
“As an educational institution, it is the responsibility of Augustana College to show and express care for all students, including those that may be involved in a concerning situation or are negatively impacted by another’s words or actions,” read the email from Wesley Brooks, Augie vice president and dean of students. “Showing care can and should include holding people accountable and having high expectations, but it should be done in a manner that provides grace and respect.”
The suspension was announced on "Bid Day," the last day of fraternity and sorority recruitment, when Greek groups formally choose their new members. It's unclear if Poobah will be allowed to recruit a new pledge class in light of the suspension.
Although the temporary suspension did not put an end to student activism against the fraternity, some students were pleased with the announcement.
"It’s a great first step," said Catherine Priebe, an Augie senior who filed the Title IX report about the incident. "I am applauding the administration in doing something in a fairly timely manner."
To her knowledge, the Title IX investigation into the incident will continue, though law requires involved parties and investigators not to disclose details.
“I was very happy the administration listened to us and took a stand for this,” said SophiaRose Brown, a junior who’s helped lead student protest efforts. “It’s not just a slap on the wrist anymore. It’s the biggest step we’ve taken.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.