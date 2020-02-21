Augustana fraternity suspended after slideshow showed revealing photos of women

“As an educational institution, it is the responsibility of Augustana College to show and express care for all students, including those that may be involved in a concerning situation or are negatively impacted by another’s words or actions,” read the email from Wesley Brooks, Augie vice president and dean of students. “Showing care can and should include holding people accountable and having high expectations, but it should be done in a manner that provides grace and respect.”

The suspension was announced on "Bid Day," the last day of fraternity and sorority recruitment, when Greek groups formally choose their new members. It's unclear if Poobah will be allowed to recruit a new pledge class in light of the suspension.

Although the temporary suspension did not put an end to student activism against the fraternity, some students were pleased with the announcement.

"It’s a great first step," said Catherine Priebe, an Augie senior who filed the Title IX report about the incident. "I am applauding the administration in doing something in a fairly timely manner."

To her knowledge, the Title IX investigation into the incident will continue, though law requires involved parties and investigators not to disclose details.

“I was very happy the administration listened to us and took a stand for this,” said SophiaRose Brown, a junior who’s helped lead student protest efforts. “It’s not just a slap on the wrist anymore. It’s the biggest step we’ve taken.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

