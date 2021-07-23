Augustana launches first all-gender varsity athletic team

Augustana College in Rock Island will add varsity esports to its sports lineup.

Launching in the fall of 2022, esports is the 29th varsity sport and the first all-gender varsity athletic team at Augustana.

“Our club program has thrived for the last four years,” said Dr. Wes Brooks, dean of students. “We knew expanding that program and taking it to the next level would support the goals of the athletic program and co-curricular offerings at Augustana.”

Pew Research Center suggests that 72% of high school students play video games.

High School Esports League is the largest and longest-operating competitive gaming organization serving high school students and educators, with 2,100+ partnered schools across the United States and Canada, with more than 60,000 students.

The Augustana team will fill the varsity roster for select games: Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, Madden, NBA2K, FIFA, and Sim Racing.

Joe Loomis, former head coach of esports at Carroll University, will lead Augustana’s program.

The Vikings will compete against esports teams from colleges and universities throughout the United States and Canada during regular season and title championships.

Along with recruiting, training and broadcasting for Augustana esports, Coach Loomis will oversee Augustana’s new esports center and recreational leagues. He is a member of the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors.

