Augustana College wants its students involved in the Quad-City community.
Augie president Steven Bahls would like a few more to stick around the Quad-Cities after graduation. He also wants to give them a practical education.
In an effort to combine all those goals while also helping the Quad-Cities, Augustana on Friday announced its third Sustainable Working Landscapes Initiative, working with the cities of Rock Island, Davenport, and Geneseo and Morrison, Illinois.
“A contemporary liberal arts education is not to be cloistered on a campus,” Bahls said, “but to get outside of the campus and learn real-life skills, problem solving, project management, people skills and think about ethical issues in these projects.”
The various projects also represent an effort by the school to contribute to the community, he said.
Cities submit projects to the college, which then selects those that match up with its courses. The Sustainable Working Landscapes Initiative is the centerpiece of the school’s Upper Mississippi Center’s efforts to build partnerships that enhance the value of a liberal arts education by solving challenges facing communities.
Over the last three years, in partnerships with Clinton and Davenport, more than 600 Augustana students participated in the program involving more than 35 courses and more than 30 inquiry research projects.
The program helps teach students how to navigate through problems that arise and work with people, Michael Reisner, a professor who helps coordinate the program and teach a class that’s involved with it, said.
“It gives students an opportunity to really practice what we preach and to demonstrate ethical citizenship,” he said as well as demonstrate critical thinking that is inter-disciplinary.
New provost Wendy Hilton-Morrow noted that one of Augie’s goals is that its students learn about ethical citizenship, as in how they can contribute to the world. This project helps students achieve that goal while learning how they can bring about positive change.
For the cities, some of the various projects include:
• In Morrison, helping connect four city parks and helping in the redesign of a fifth.
• In Davenport, watershed assessments of Crow and Blackhawk creeks plus working on the greenhouse gas emissions and energy inventories.
• In Geneseo, working on helping businesses downtown market themselves plus on a storm water project.
• In Rock Island, Mayor Mike Thoms said they will be involved in several projects including creating naturalized areas in city parks, surveying city employees, working with community gardens, reviewing the residential assistance program and improving community involvement with the police department.
The Augustana students have had an impact in Scott County, Reisner said, where more than 300 students in more than 14 classes have worked the past two years on the child lead poisoning issue.
The students have made great strides, Reisner said, in addressing some of the challenges where the children are most vulnerable to being poisoning and have even worked at securing funding to solve the problem. Students and faculty have also worked with medical agencies to move the project forward, he said.
The experience has been valuable, said senior-to-be Eddison Marskie of Moline, who worked on the Scott County lead project last year and will work on the Davenport watershed assessment this year.
“Here, you get a dynamic relationship where you go to classes, and with the assistance of a professor, you are able to make a difference out in the real world,” Marskie said.