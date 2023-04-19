The 42nd Annual Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Program – will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Wallenberg Hall in the Denkman Building on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island.

Keynote speaker is Ralph Troll, a holocaust survivor from Germany and Professor Emeritus of Biology at Augustana College.

Troll will speak about his experiences as a young boy during the Holocaust and his families move to the United States in 1947.

In 1938 when Professor Troll was 6-years-old, his family moved to Darmstadt, Germany, to a small isolated farm in the country about 10 miles from the Rhine River.

They were hoping to escape the Nazi persecution sweeping the country.

Since his mother was Jewish, Troll was not allowed to continue schooling beyond the elementary level.

When war broke out, Troll, his parents and his new baby sister often spent nights in the cellar of the farmhouse or days in nearby foxholes to escape the allied bombing raids.

Troll and his parents worked hard to keep food on the table and to help others when the need arose.

In February 1945, the Gestapo appeared in the middle of the night and took Troll’s mother away. Months later after the war had ended, his mother was liberated from Theresienstadt and rejoined the family.

The entire family emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1947.

After serving in the Army, Troll earned a Ph.D.

Troll and his wife, Loretta, have three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The program is sponsored by the Yom HaShoah Committee of the Quad Cities, Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Eastern Iowa Community College District.

Also, the winners of the student Holocaust Essay and Visual Arts contests will be recognized and their artwork displayed.

Troll will also speak at 7 p.m. Monday in Wallenberg Hall during the Geifman Holocaust Remembrance Lecture.