Augustana professor Jane Simonsen to present on Native American women's land claims

Quad-Cities residents who know of the region's history might share the idea that after the Black Hawk War of 1832, the Meskwaki and Sauk peoples were quickly and completely driven out of the area, when in reality many people stayed for years.
Some of those who stayed — including a large number of women — fought for the legal right they had to their land. This included Marguerite LeClaire, the wife of Antoine LeClaire, the principal founder of Davenport. She was part Meskwaki, and managed to hang onto her land. Her husband was part Pottawatomie.
Augustana College professor Jane Simonsen will share the stories of Native American women who sought a legal claim to their land after the war during her presentation at the Davenport Public Library.
"They had not only their traditional and familial and spiritual ties to this place, but in some cases actually had some legal claims on the land in their own right," Simonsen said. "Depending on their sort of marital status or their ties to their native communities, they made different choices in those years about what to do with those land claims."
The Davenport Public Library will host Simonsen's presentation, called "Standing (on) Her Ground: Native American Women & Land Claims in Eastern Iowa," at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Fairmount library branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St.
Registration is required, Library Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock said, to ensure they can employ social distancing measures. Masks are recommended in the library, and a virtual viewing option is available.
Simonsen, whose research touches on Native American assimilation, women in America and the history of the Quad-Cities area, is planning to dive into the stories of three Native American women before, during and after the Black Hawk War of 1832. Many women had legal claims to their land, and after the war, they fought to keep it.
"Unfortunately, the trend is often that no, they didn't end up with the land," Simonsen said. "But there were there were different reasons why."
Holding onto their land was very complicated for women at the time, Simonsen said, since marriage could shift land rights to the husband or familial ties could mean the land actually belongs to the father instead of the daughter.
Some women decided to sell their land in order to stay with their families, who may have had to leave the area.
While the library has focused on traditionally underserved communities and their histories for a long time, Peacock said they're becoming a lot more proactive in bringing these stories and perspectives out into the open.
"I think it's super important to talk about our history and lift these voices," Peacock said.
Reasons as to why the belief that Native Americans just disappeared from the area are very intertwined, Simonsen said. The simplification of Native Americans leaving because they lost smooths over the messier truth and fits into the national mythology better. It also doesn't dive into just how the Quad-Cities came to be, and how claiming this land affected the real people who were living here already.
"Those are some of the reasons that we don't necessarily foreground those histories, but if we don't we really miss a really fascinating part of our history," Simonsen said.