Augustana College is hosting a forum from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Wallenberg Hall for the Lane Evans Commemoration.

The event commemorates the late U.S. Congressman Lane Evans, D-Illinois, who won 12 consecutive elections to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

Among the speakers at the Lane Evans “Election 2020: Putting People First” are former U.S. Sen. and presidential candidate Fred Harris, D-Oklahoma, Jim Hightower, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, and author Thomas Frank.

There also will be video greetings by former President Barack Obama and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

The event is sponsored by the Augustana College Democrats, Quad-Cities Interfaith and the Lane Evans Legacy Project.

