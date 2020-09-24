Augustana vigil remembers Black lives lost

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 240 Augustana students gathered Thursday night to remember and talk about continuing to improve upon race relations on campus and in the community.

The “Vigil for Lost Lives” included the reading of several names by speakers, followed by the crowd repeating the name, while the lights of Lindberg Stadium were turned off and candlelight lit the area.

The names included Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

Thursday's event was announced last week but came into more focus after the decision Wednesday by a Kentucky grand jury to bring no charges against Louisville police for Taylor's death. Prosecutors there have said this week that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

The only charges filed were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside.

Thursday night’s event was about two hours on the football field as students were grouped in 25-person boxes, easily designated thanks to some orange cones and the yard markings of the football field. It was estimated between 250 people to 300 people attended.