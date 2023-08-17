UnityPoint Health's next free class in the Heart to Heart Community Education series will teach attendees how to act quickly when someone is having a heart attack.

During this class, Adam Sowells, EMS Systems Coordinator at UnityPoint Health, Trinity, will present, "What to Do in a Heart Emergency."

The class will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health, 2701 17th St., Rock Island.

Sowells will cover everything from signs and symptoms of a heart attack and the first crucial steps, to possible responses from first responders in order to provide the highest quality care.

In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, equal to about 800,000 heart attacks a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heart to Heart is a free community educational series for people interested in learning more about heart disease and prevention. Attendees learn how simple lifestyle changes can make a positive impact on heart health.

Limited seats are available. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3qfkviv.

