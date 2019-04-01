The postponed appearance of author Jason Reynolds at the Davenport Public Library-Main Street Branch has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, when he will speak and sign books.
Registration is appreciated so staff can plan; call 563-326-7832 or go to davenportlibrary.com. People registered for the original event in March do not need to register again.
Reynolds is a New York Times bestselling author, a Newberry Award Honoree, a Printz Award Honoree, National Book Award Honoree, a Kirkus Award winner, a two-time Walter Dean Myers Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors.