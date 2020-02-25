Author Kelly Corrigan will be keynote at Women Fighting Hunger event

New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan will be the keynote speaker for the River Bend Foodbank’s second annual Women Fighting Hunger event Thursday, March 26, at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport.

The evening will include an optional volunteer hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participants can help with the River Bend Foodbank’s Backpack Program, which supplies more than 3,000 backpacks of food each week throughout the school year to students in need.

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. where guests can visit various stations with information about services River Bend Foodbank provides.

Dinner and the keynote address begin at 6 p.m.

Corrigan is a four-time New York Times bestselling author of "Tell Me More," "Glitter and Glue," and "The Middle Place." She is the host of The Nantucket Project and "Exactly," at KQED.

Admission is $50 per person or $425 for an advance table of 10. Proceeds will support programming and initiatives to feed hungry children.

For more information or to register, go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org/women-fighting-hunger, or call 563-345-6490.

