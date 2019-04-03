As part of Autism Awareness Month, several local organizations will collaborate on a resource fair for children and adults with autism this Saturday.
For the first time in its 16-year history, Hand-in-Hand's Family Fair will be held in collaboration with local organizations Gigi's Playhouse and the Children's Therapy Center. The event will run from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Children's Therapy Center, 4450 48th Ave., Rock Island.
More than 35 area organizations will participate in the resource fair. "We have area organizations that serve kids, young adults and families of all abilities come together in one place and allow people to get resources," Hand-in-Hand Director of Recreation Mary Phillips said of the event. "Everything from transportation options to summer care to recreation activities, inclusive activities to therapy options — just really everything."
Regional collaboration allows the fair to serve both Illinois and Iowa families, Phillips said. Among attending organizations are Balance Autism, Special Olympics, Goodwill and the Handicapped Development Center.
Hand-in-Hand, celebrating its 20th year this year, is a non-profit that serves young adults, adults and families of all abilities. In addition, the organization provide inclusive recreation opportunities for people ages 5 and up. "Our main goals are inclusive and integrative activities and adaptive, and second, to give parents a respite from their caregiving duties."
Gigi's Playhouse, a Down's Syndrome achievement center that provides free education and therapeutic programs, wanted to collaborate to help make the event "bigger and better" to reach more families and organizations, site coordinator Pam Lynch said. "Hand-in-Hand in the past had always had this event at their location, and they were kind of thinking that they needed to move to a different location this year because of the number of participants they had," she said.