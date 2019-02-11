The Autism Resource Fair, coming Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island, will help connect families of those with autism with resources and organizations that may help.
In addition to the fair, Royal Ball Run will also unveil its first ever Resource Guide that provides traditional services such as speech and language therapy as well as guidance on where to turn after a diagnosis and parent-recommended referrals for service providers like dentists, daycares and barbers.
“Parents are often confused and uncertain where to turn,” Royal Ball Run resource coordinator Steve Inman said in a press release. “The resource fair and our new guide, The Royal Guide, have been designed to take that stress out of the equation, and to offer some guidance on where to turn. Sometimes, that might even mean knowing which service providers are comfortable working with children on the spectrum.”
The fair is free to attend.