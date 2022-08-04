Autopsy: Family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park shot, stabbed, strangled

ANKENY, Iowa — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The Schmidts' 9-year-old son, who was with his family on the camping trip, survived the attack without physical injuries, but investigators have not said whether he was in the tent when the attack happened.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Investigators said all evidence collected substantiates that Sherwin acted alone, but police have not indicated a motive in the killings.

Police who swarmed the park about 180 miles east of Des Moines in the wake of the shooting found Sherwin’s body outside the campground but within a wooded area of the park.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation​ were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI​, said at a news conference held a few hours after the killings. When they arrived, law enforcement officials found three bodies (the members of the Schmidt family who were killed) at the campsite.

As they investigated the killings, police learned Sherwin, who was also camping at the park, was not among the other campers and that he was armed, Krapfl said. Sherwin's body was found a few hours later.

Krapfl said the campground was relatively full at the time of the attack and was at least partially evacuated in its wake.

The park was closed until July 28. A message on the park’s phone Thursday said the campground remained closed.

Sherwin was camping with his parents and had his own tent, police said in the days after the shooting. The two families’ campsites were near each other.

In a statement on social media, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said he knew the Schmidts, who were neighbors, according to previous reporting. The Schmidts walked regularly in the Sartori Park neighborhood.

He also said Sarah Schmidt was an employee of the Cedar Falls Public Library and he had recently worked with her while developing a presentation.

A Gofundme was set up for Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son Arlo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt. As of Thursday, the account had reached $275,981.

A Des Moines Register report stated that Sherwin lived in an apartment complex with his parents and La Vista law enforcement said he had no prior criminal history there.

The Omaha World-Herald had an initial statement from Cecilia Sherwin, Anthony Sherwin's mother.

She said she heard two gunshots that morning and heard shouting.

A young boy ran up to the Sherwin’s campsite yelling for help and told her a man wearing black shot his family, Cecilia Sherwin said in that statement. Her son, however, was wearing green and no black clothing was found in the area.

She also said her family was traveling legally with a firearm in a secure container.

In another statement, this one to the AP, she said her son was kind, sensitive, an exceptional student and an aspiring businessman.

She said in that statement the family was still trying to absorb the loss of its son, but “we still find ourselves breaking down and care deeply for the little boy and the loss of his family.”

Associated Press, Des Moines Register, Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.