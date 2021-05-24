 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auxiliary lock at Lock 14 opens May 28
0 comments
topical

Auxiliary lock at Lock 14 opens May 28

  • 0
Auxiliary lock - Lock and Dam 14

The auxiliary lock at Locks & Dam 14, Pleasant Valley, will May 28 to weekend recreational boat traffic.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

The auxiliary lock at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, will open May 28 to recreational boating traffic, according to a news release from the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Every weekend until Sept. 2, the lock will be open for recreational use on Fridays from 4-10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. In addition, the auxiliary lock will be open noon-10 p.m. on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays and until midnight on Friday, August 9, to assist recreational boaters attending Tugfest activities and the fireworks display.

As boating activities come into full swing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds boaters to please wear a lifejacket. 

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News