Auxiliary lock at Lock 14 opens May 28

The auxiliary lock at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, will open May 28 to recreational boating traffic, according to a news release from the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Every weekend until Sept. 2, the lock will be open for recreational use on Fridays from 4-10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. In addition, the auxiliary lock will be open noon-10 p.m. on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays and until midnight on Friday, August 9, to assist recreational boaters attending Tugfest activities and the fireworks display.
As boating activities come into full swing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds boaters to please wear a lifejacket.
Quad-City Times