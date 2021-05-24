Auxiliary lock at Lock 14 opens May 28

The auxiliary lock at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, will open May 28 to recreational boating traffic, according to a news release from the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Every weekend until Sept. 2, the lock will be open for recreational use on Fridays from 4-10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. In addition, the auxiliary lock will be open noon-10 p.m. on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays and until midnight on Friday, August 9, to assist recreational boaters attending Tugfest activities and the fireworks display.