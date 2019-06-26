The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Project will open the auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley beginning Friday for recreational boating traffic.
The lock will be open 4-10 p.m. Fridays and noon until 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The lock is anticipated to remain open on weekends until Sept. 2.
Additionally, the auxiliary lock will be open noon until 10 p.m. July 4 and Labor Day holidays and until midnight Friday, Aug. 9, to help recreational boaters get locked through after Tugfest and fireworks events.
For more information, call 309-794-5338 or visit www.missriver.org.