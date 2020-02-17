Ava Rowland and Joanna Kindig split top prize at 'Voice of Quad Cities'

“I was so happy. I was surprised,” Rowland said Monday of splitting a prize of $4,000. Previously, the top-vote getter was to win $3,500 and second place get $500, but since they were in a virtual tie, the women decided to split the total.

“To share it with her was wonderful,” Rowland said, noting it was great to have her bandmates, family, other friends, and her guitar and voice teachers in the crowd.

“Sarah Hepner is my vocal teacher; she taught me everything I know,” she said.

Meant to showcase the best singers in the area, 87 performers originally auditioned for the competition, and Rowland sang a bit from “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles in the first round, and for a two-minute second round, did “When We Were Young” by Adele. For the finals, she chose a three-minute medley of “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen), “Shallow” (Lady Gaga), and “I Want You Back” (Jackson 5).

“I just wanted to show off I could sing more than one genre,” she said. “They’re all really cool songs; I couldn’t pick one. I usually have the band up there with me. I was definitely very nervous. But as soon as I go on stage, it goes away.”