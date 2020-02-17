Ava Rowland and Joanna Kindig split top prize at 'Voice of Quad Cities'

As for being recognized for her singing skills, Ava Rowland has been there, done that.
Before the 16-year-old Bettendorf High student took The Rust Belt stage Feb. 15 as number six among 31 finalists of the first “Are You the Voice of the Quad-Cities” contest, Rowland has been lead vocalist since 2016 for the all-girl teen rock band Been There Done That.
Winners of the 2016 and 2019 QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands, they performed in September 2018 at RIBCO in Rock Island for the 97X 40th-anniversary party, after getting the most votes for their song on a new 97X vinyl album. The next day, that Labor Day weekend, they competed in the Iowa Rocks Talent show, sponsored by the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association, in Arnolds Park on Lake Okoboji.
They beat out six other bands (members age 21 or younger), and performed before 2,000 people during the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. At The Rust Belt, Rowland sang before 1,500 and shared first place with Joanna Kindig of Davenport, after voting from the public and four judges.
“I was so happy. I was surprised,” Rowland said Monday of splitting a prize of $4,000. Previously, the top-vote getter was to win $3,500 and second place get $500, but since they were in a virtual tie, the women decided to split the total.
“To share it with her was wonderful,” Rowland said, noting it was great to have her bandmates, family, other friends, and her guitar and voice teachers in the crowd.
You have free articles remaining.
“Sarah Hepner is my vocal teacher; she taught me everything I know,” she said.
Meant to showcase the best singers in the area, 87 performers originally auditioned for the competition, and Rowland sang a bit from “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles in the first round, and for a two-minute second round, did “When We Were Young” by Adele. For the finals, she chose a three-minute medley of “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen), “Shallow” (Lady Gaga), and “I Want You Back” (Jackson 5).
“I just wanted to show off I could sing more than one genre,” she said. “They’re all really cool songs; I couldn’t pick one. I usually have the band up there with me. I was definitely very nervous. But as soon as I go on stage, it goes away.”
To see her winning mashup, click here.
Now in her sophomore year at Bettendorf, Rowland said her band will probably play two to three gigs a week over the summer, and hopes her “Voice” win will bring in more.
She’s considering music as a career and plans to visit Belmont University in Nashville, among her college choices. For more on her band, visit btdtband.com.
Kindig performed Lauren Daigle's "You Say." Nicole Green came in third among votes.